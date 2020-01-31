Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Announces Earnings Results

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $39.16 million during the quarter. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.72%.

Shares of KRNY traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,847. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Kearny Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Kearny Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 2,800 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $39,676.00. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

