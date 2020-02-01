Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) to “Market Perform”

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 target price on the closed-end fund’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

NYSE BEN opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,035,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $116,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,215 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,279,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,407,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,040 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,747,000 after acquiring an additional 365,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,671,000. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

