Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.62

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and traded as low as $15.27. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 37,784 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.60 million and a P/E ratio of 15.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0946 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.25%.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN)

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

