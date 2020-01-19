Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.42

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.42 and traded as low as $15.64. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 7,348 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $178.25 million and a P/E ratio of 15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0946 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.25%.

In related news, insider Cara Operations Limited purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.99 per share, with a total value of C$108,732.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$295,815.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN)

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

