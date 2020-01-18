Keith D. Taylor Sells 3,383 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.28, for a total value of $2,003,683.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,838,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Equinix stock opened at $588.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $573.61 and its 200-day moving average is $553.12. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $357.35 and a 12 month high of $609.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($3.55). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 EPS for the current year.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura increased their target price on Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. FBN Securities increased their target price on Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix to $610.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 375,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,559,000 after purchasing an additional 50,121 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,054,000 after buying an additional 130,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

