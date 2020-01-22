Keller Group (LON:KLR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $849.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 849 ($11.17) and last traded at GBX 833 ($10.96), with a volume of 60 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 825 ($10.85).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLR. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.39) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Keller Group from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 720 ($9.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Keller Group from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.39) target price on shares of Keller Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 776 ($10.21).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 751.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 637.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.38.

In related news, insider Venu Raju bought 50,000 shares of Keller Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 613 ($8.06) per share, with a total value of £306,500 ($403,183.37).

About Keller Group (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

