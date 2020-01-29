Keller Group (LON:KLR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $893.00

Shares of Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 893 ($11.75) and last traded at GBX 892.52 ($11.74), with a volume of 8117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 873 ($11.48).

Several research firms have recently commented on KLR. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Keller Group from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.39) price target on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Keller Group from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 720 ($9.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.39) price target on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 776 ($10.21).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 781.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 646.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other news, insider Venu Raju bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 613 ($8.06) per share, for a total transaction of £306,500 ($403,183.37).

Keller Group Company Profile (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

