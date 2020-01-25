Kellogg (NYSE:K) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on K. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kellogg from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.12.

NYSE K traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,428. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.80. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 20,655 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $1,316,343.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,291 shares of company stock worth $41,963,106 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 16.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kellogg by 38.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,054,000 after purchasing an additional 327,974 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 2.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,317,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,569,000 after purchasing an additional 34,612 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 1,929.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 70,950 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kellogg by 31.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,978,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,970,000 after purchasing an additional 472,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

