Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.92 Per Share

Kellogg (NYSE:K) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Kellogg in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson expects that the company will post earnings of $3.92 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on K. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Kellogg from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.12.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.80. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $71.05. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. State Street Corp increased its position in Kellogg by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,212,000 after purchasing an additional 725,882 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kellogg by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,049,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,896,000 after purchasing an additional 59,742 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kellogg by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,978,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,970,000 after purchasing an additional 472,686 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,317,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,569,000 after purchasing an additional 34,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $6,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 20,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $1,316,343.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $41,963,106. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

