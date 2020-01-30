Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives $68.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kellogg (NYSE:K) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $136,063.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,427.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,136 shares of company stock worth $40,487,063 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 40.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $68.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,426. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.15.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

