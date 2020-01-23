Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

K has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered shares of Kellogg to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kellogg from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an in-line rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.12.

K traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $70.44. 1,465,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,974. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $159,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $6,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 625,291 shares of company stock worth $41,963,106 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Kellogg by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

