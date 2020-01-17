Kellogg (NYSE:K) Short Interest Down 11.1% in December

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,360,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 17,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of K traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,947. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $70.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $6,256,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 20,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $1,316,343.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 625,291 shares of company stock worth $41,158,106 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Kellogg by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Kellogg by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

