Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Receives $32.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $178,661.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,458.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 20,078 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $443,523.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,066.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,843. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 248.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter worth $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 104.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KELYA opened at $19.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $783.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $28.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels