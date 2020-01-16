Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) Receives C$6.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.33.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

KEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.00 target price on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of TSE:KEL traded up C$0.17 on Friday, hitting C$4.47. The company had a trading volume of 207,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,857. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$2.45 and a 52-week high of C$6.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.63. The company has a market cap of $809.04 million and a PE ratio of 74.50.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$93.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$109.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?