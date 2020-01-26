Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Kelt Exploration Ltd (OTCMKTS:KELTF) shares were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06, approximately 1,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KELTF)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2018, the company held petroleum and natural gas rights in 841,415 net acres of undeveloped land.

