KEMET (NYSE:KEM) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KEMET (NYSE:KEM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KEM. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of KEMET from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KEMET from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of KEMET from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.20 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

KEM traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 843,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,412. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.65. KEMET has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. KEMET had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KEMET will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in KEMET by 45.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KEMET during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in KEMET by 3,052.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in KEMET by 233.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in KEMET during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.