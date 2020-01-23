KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.14). KemPharm posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMPH shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of KemPharm in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.76.

KMPH traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,753. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.26. KemPharm has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in KemPharm by 738.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 85,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KemPharm by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,001 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in KemPharm by 801.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 158,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KemPharm by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 767,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

