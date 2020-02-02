KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) were down 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37, approximately 1,333,127 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,061,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KemPharm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.76.

The firm has a market cap of $12.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that KemPharm Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 123,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,528 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of KemPharm by 801.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 158,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KemPharm by 134.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 767,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KemPharm by 21.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Company Profile (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

