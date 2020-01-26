KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Trading Down 5.3%

KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) dropped 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36, approximately 1,114,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,294,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

KMPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. KemPharm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.76.

The stock has a market cap of $12.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KemPharm Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KemPharm by 134.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 767,100 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 801.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 158,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 140,578 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 738.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 85,810 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

About KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

