Kenmare Resources’ (KMR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 380 ($5.00) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on Kenmare Resources from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of KMR stock opened at GBX 282.88 ($3.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.45. Kenmare Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 174 ($2.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 259 ($3.41). The company has a market capitalization of $313.46 million and a PE ratio of 6.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 236.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 231.74.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

