Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target Cut to GBX 425 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its price objective cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 425 ($5.59) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Kenmare Resources from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of LON:KMR opened at GBX 288.82 ($3.80) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 236.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 231.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Kenmare Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 174 ($2.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 259 ($3.41).

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

