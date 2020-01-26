Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $229.41

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $229.41 and traded as high as $270.00. Kenmare Resources shares last traded at $270.50, with a volume of 198,268 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMR shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Kenmare Resources from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $296.47 million and a P/E ratio of 6.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 231.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 229.86.

About Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

