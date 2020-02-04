Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

Kennametal has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kennametal to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.32. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $27.49 and a 52 week high of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

In related news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $51,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

