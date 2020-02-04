Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $505.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Kennametal updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.20-1.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.20-1.50 EPS.

Kennametal stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 980,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.32. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $27.49 and a 12-month high of $42.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

In other news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Kennametal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

