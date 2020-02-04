Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.20-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.77. Kennametal also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.20-1.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Kennametal from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.63.

KMT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.60. 127,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,554. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.32. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $27.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other Kennametal news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet