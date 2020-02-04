Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. Kennametal also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.20-1.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMT. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kennametal from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised Kennametal from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research cut Kennametal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $31.57. 980,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,268. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.32. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $27.49 and a 1-year high of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

