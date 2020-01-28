Kenneth E. Thompson Sells 32,140 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $5,306,635.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VRSK opened at $163.95 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.24 and a 52-week high of $165.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.97 and its 200-day moving average is $152.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

