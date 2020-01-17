Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €700.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €700.00 ($813.95) price target from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €540.00 ($627.91) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €520.00 ($604.65) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a €635.00 ($738.37) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €560.00 ($651.16) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €608.00 ($706.98) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €587.71 ($683.39).

EPA:KER opened at €605.10 ($703.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €571.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €506.32. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

