Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Novartis (VTX:NOVN) a CHF 91 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 91 target price on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price target on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 91 price target on Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 113 price target on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 96 price target on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 89 price target on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 95.75.

Novartis has a twelve month low of CHF 72.45 and a twelve month high of CHF 88.30.

About Novartis

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Further Reading: Dividend