Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €120.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €153.00 ($177.91) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($165.12) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €134.64 ($156.55).

ETR SAP traded down €0.36 ($0.42) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €117.82 ($137.00). The stock had a trading volume of 3,235,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €122.36 and a 200 day moving average of €116.18. The stock has a market cap of $144.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.52. SAP has a 52-week low of €88.41 ($102.80) and a 52-week high of €126.98 ($147.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

