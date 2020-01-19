Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €10.00 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SHA. Oddo Bhf set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €8.75 ($10.18).

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €9.55 ($11.10) on Friday. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.47). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.93.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

