Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €74.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €74.86 ($87.04).

Shares of WAF stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €101.15 ($117.62). 272,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a fifty-two week high of €153.20 ($178.14). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €90.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €75.96.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

