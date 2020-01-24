Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €28.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €26.44 ($30.75).

STM stock traded up €0.74 ($0.86) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €27.74 ($32.26). The company had a trading volume of 3,913,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a one year high of €21.45 ($24.94). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €19.63.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

