Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) a €17.30 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.30 ($20.12) target price on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SZU. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.83 ($18.41).

Shares of ETR:SZU traded up €0.30 ($0.35) on Thursday, hitting €15.43 ($17.94). The company had a trading volume of 376,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.27. Suedzucker has a 1 year low of €11.20 ($13.02) and a 1 year high of €16.52 ($19.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39.

About Suedzucker

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

