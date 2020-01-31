Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) a €15.00 Price Target

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €15.00 ($17.44) price target from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.20 ($14.19) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €12.30 ($14.30) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ThyssenKrupp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.52 ($15.72).

TKA stock opened at €11.71 ($13.61) on Wednesday. ThyssenKrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.41). The company has a 50 day moving average of €11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.95.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

