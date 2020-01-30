Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €56.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €56.00 ($65.12) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €73.79 ($85.80).

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €66.08 ($76.84) on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a twelve month high of €97.92 ($113.86). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €66.04 and a 200-day moving average price of €66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

