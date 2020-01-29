Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€33.00” Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €30.50 ($35.47) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.11 ($31.52).

ETR:UN01 opened at €29.80 ($34.65) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion and a PE ratio of 9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45. Uniper has a 52-week low of €24.50 ($28.49) and a 52-week high of €30.64 ($35.63). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.69.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

