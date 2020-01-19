Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€69.00” Price Target for Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3)

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) has been given a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PAH3. Barclays set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €74.20 ($86.28).

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock opened at €67.74 ($78.77) on Friday. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of €53.60 ($62.33) and a one year high of €70.66 ($82.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €67.67 and its 200 day moving average is €62.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

