Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates SEK 230 Price Target for H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) has been given a SEK 230 target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a SEK 125 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a SEK 175 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. HSBC set a SEK 225 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 155 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a SEK 115 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & M Hennes & Mauritz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of SEK 168.75.

Shares of HM.B stock opened at SEK 211.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of SEK 190.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of SEK 186.60. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 52 week low of SEK 129.22 and a 52 week high of SEK 245.80.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

