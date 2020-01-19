Kepler Capital Markets Trims Pearson (LON:PSON) Target Price to GBX 650

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 650 ($8.55) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pearson from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 860 ($11.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Pearson to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 658.91 ($8.67).

LON:PSON opened at GBX 588.60 ($7.74) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 955 ($12.56). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 638.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 745.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

