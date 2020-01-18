Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €580.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €580.00 ($674.42) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.95% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($627.91) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €560.00 ($651.16) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €645.00 ($750.00) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €480.00 ($558.14) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €608.00 ($706.98) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €587.71 ($683.39).

Shares of KER opened at €610.20 ($709.53) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €573.24 and a 200 day moving average of €506.79. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio