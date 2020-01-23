Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €540.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($627.91) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

KER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €480.00 ($558.14) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €580.00 ($674.42) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($813.95) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America set a €635.00 ($738.37) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €597.71 ($695.02).

KER stock traded down €18.80 ($21.86) on Wednesday, hitting €573.40 ($666.74). 324,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($485.35). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €578.41 and a 200-day moving average of €508.93.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?