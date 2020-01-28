Kering (EPA:KER) Receives €597.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kering (EPA:KER) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €597.71 ($695.02).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a €635.00 ($738.37) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group set a €645.00 ($750.00) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €540.00 ($627.91) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €608.00 ($706.98) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

KER traded up €7.20 ($8.37) during trading on Friday, reaching €559.80 ($650.93). 205,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The company’s 50-day moving average is €581.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €510.14. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($485.35).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

