KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research firms have also commented on PPRUY. ValuEngine lowered KERING S A/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised KERING S A/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered KERING S A/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised KERING S A/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of PPRUY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.84. The stock had a trading volume of 41,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,142. The firm has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.12. KERING S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $67.85.

KERING S A/ADR Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

