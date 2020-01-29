Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.04

Shares of Kestrel Gold Inc (CVE:KGC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 169000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $2.36 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC)

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon territory; 100% interest in the Val-Jual property that covers an area of approximately 1,350 hectares situated in southwest of Dawson City, Yukon; Clear Creek property covering an area of approximately 1,700 hectares located at the east of Dawson City, Yukon; and Dease Lake property, which covers an area of approximately 1,835 hectares situated within the Liard mining division of British Columbia.

