Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Short Interest Update

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,450,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 39,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.5 days. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 3,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $102,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,699.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $165,540.00. Insiders have bought 58,500 shares of company stock worth $1,709,245 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $346,987,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 177.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,578,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,806 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,565,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,276 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,301,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KDP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,162. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.43.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

