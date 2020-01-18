Kevin M. Murai Sells 5,800 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.75, for a total transaction of $868,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,208.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $146.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.70. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $153.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 599.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,523,000 after purchasing an additional 315,172 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,566,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 4,928.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 106,311 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,932,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 23.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.43.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?