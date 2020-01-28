Kevin Maddock Sells 3,500 Shares of Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) SVP Kevin Maddock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $18,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,324.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kevin Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Kevin Maddock sold 3,500 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $17,815.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Kevin Maddock sold 3,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Kevin Maddock sold 1,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $3,920.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Kevin Maddock sold 1,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $3,940.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Kevin Maddock sold 1,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $4,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Kevin Maddock sold 16,500 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $65,835.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Kevin Maddock sold 12,326 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $51,029.64.

RMNI stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $351.82 million, a P/E ratio of -57.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -0.13. Rimini Street Inc has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.21 million. Rimini Street had a net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 114.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 11.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rimini Street by 103.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rimini Street by 118.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 22,189 shares during the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

