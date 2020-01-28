Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Up 425.0% in January

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 425.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

KEQU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Kewaunee Scientific from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Kewaunee Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

KEQU opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $32.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of -0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.37% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

