Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.98

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.98 and traded as low as $12.56. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 11,045 shares traded.

KEQU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of -0.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 3.63% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

